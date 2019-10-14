Willie Miller: A fine Scotland win but no one will kid themselves it’s a real turning point

Scotland’s win over San Marino was emphatic enough to lift the players’ confidence, at least a bit, for the games to come.

It was a decent overall performance to put 6-0 past the visitors, especially with the mitigating factor of the woeful, soaking Hampden conditions.

Make no mistake, there was also a little bit of pressure on the squad after the 4-0 defeat in Moscow which finally killed the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

They had to get a good win against the lowest-ranked side in the world and prevent things from sinking any lower.

Hopefully the victory can lift everybody.

There were a number of good performances, from the likes of Scott McTominay – who came back in after suspension for the Russia game.

Ryan Christie and John McGinn – who got his hat-trick – were great as well.

Lawrence Shankland, plying his trade at Championship Dundee United, didn’t look out of place on his first start for the international team.

He was even unfortunate not to score earlier than he did, with keeper Aldo Simoncini pulling off a great save from close range.

All looked dangerous.

Scotland’s experimental defence, featuring keeper Jon McLaughlin, as well as Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin and Kilmarnock’s Stuart Findlay, wasn’t really tested at all by the visitors – however, they got some more experience.

But despite the lift the win will give Scotland, no one will be kidding themselves – players, the manager or the Tartan Army – that it’s a turning point.

There are aspects of the win they can use to continue to build momentum in the final two Group I games before the Euro 2020 play-offs next March.

The play-offs, earned by topping the Nations League pool, last year have always been the Dark Blues’ best chance of reaching the Euros, via the “back door” so to speak.

The aim has to be to add six points from the games away in Cyprus and at home to Kazakhstan next month to add to the three already earned against San Marino.

Finishing third behind Belgium and Russia in the group does look realistic and will be a bit of a consolation and a finish to the group on a cheery note.

At the start of the campaign, ending it third behind those teams wouldn’t look horrendous. But it’s the way the matches have gone and the manner of the losses Scotland have suffered – including away in Kazakhstan – which has been the issue and cost previous manager Alex McLeish his job.

Conceding 17 goals in the section has been a real negative and hopefully we can stay firm defensively over the next couple of games.

Cyprus will be the more testing of the two matches to go. Russia took them apart last night, 5-0, but Cyprus were down to 10 men.

The Cypriots weren’t an easy proposition when they visited Hampden. If Clarke’s men can beat them, then there’ll be real confidence to get past Kazakhstan and look ahead to the spring.