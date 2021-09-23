News / Opinion Frank Gilfeather: A wedding half a century ago still feels like yesterday By Frank Gilfeather 23/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 23/09/2021, 5:49 pm Frank and Sharron tied the knot 50 years ago (Photo: lozas/Shutterstock) The priest looked me in the eye: “Do you, insert name, take…” “Hold on, Father,” I interrupted, “I think that means you have to say the name of the person.” Well, it was his first wedding ceremony, after all, and he was nervous, especially as it was in a cathedral. “I discovered that in the weeks leading up to the big day, my wife had been taking lessons from a local ventriloquist. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe