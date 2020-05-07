Scott Begbie: Sweet surrender to chocolate cravings

Over the years I have proudly proclaimed that I don’t have a sweet tooth.

That usually comes with the caveat that my BMI has enough to contend with thanks to the beer and crisps.

However, life in lockdown has shown my protest over sweeties is a damned lie.

For the past six weeks I have been hoovering down a heady mix of Gold Bars, Maryland Cookies, Fry’s Turkish Delight, Mackie’s Honeycomb Ice Cream, liquorice lozenges, jazzies and anything else I can lay my sugar-dusted mitts on.

Plus beer and crisps. And curry.

The end result is blindingly obvious even to someone in self-denial, as I am.

Scales don’t lie and I shocked myself by tipping in at a weight I swore never to return to after once having been mistaken for Charlie Allan.

So, even stuck in the house, I have started a new regime sans biscuits, Pringles, and weekday ales.

All of this is starting as of right now.

Well, once I’ve finished this Gold Bar and had that leftover curry for lunch.