Scott Begbie: Too much time on our hands… and money!

Is everyone else buying stuff you don’t need on the internet out of sheer boredom?
I have a George Foreman Grill arriving. I have one already. But the new one has removable grill plates. Ooooh.
There are new pillows coming, because we bought a new duvet set on a boring Sunday morning.
I’ve been pricing Apple Watches. Costly, but you can tell to the nanosecond how long you’ve been in lockdown. Too long, says my bank balance.
The latest from our columnists
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe