Scott Begbie: Too much time on our hands… and money!

by Scott Begbie
19/05/2020, 3:01 pm Updated: 19/05/2020, 3:04 pm
A person wearing the new Apple Watch Sport which people received today after pre order earlier in April. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday April 24, 2015. The new wearable - the first Apple has made, and the company's first new product line since the death of Steve Jobs in 2011 - connects to an iPhone but also has new versions of popular apps such as Instagram, Twitter and Flipboard. See PA story TECHNOLOGY AppleWatch. Photo credit should read: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire
Is everyone else buying stuff you don’t need on the internet out of sheer boredom?

I have a George Foreman Grill arriving. I have one already. But the new one has removable grill plates. Ooooh.

There are new pillows coming, because we bought a new duvet set on a boring Sunday morning.

I’ve been pricing Apple Watches. Costly, but you can tell to the nanosecond how long you’ve been in lockdown. Too long, says my bank balance.

