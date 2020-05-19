Scott Begbie: Too much time on our hands… and money!

Is everyone else buying stuff you don’t need on the internet out of sheer boredom?

I have a George Foreman Grill arriving. I have one already. But the new one has removable grill plates. Ooooh.

There are new pillows coming, because we bought a new duvet set on a boring Sunday morning.

I’ve been pricing Apple Watches. Costly, but you can tell to the nanosecond how long you’ve been in lockdown. Too long, says my bank balance.