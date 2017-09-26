Scott Begbie: Revellers marching to beat of own drum left me worried over Aberdeen’s image

It was cabaret time in Aberdeen at the weekend … not in any swish venue, mind, just in the city centre in general.

Although I’m sure people might pay good money to see someone using a waste bin as a drum to hammer out a bass beat while singing “I like big butts …” at the top of their voice.

Just not convinced it’s a great idea at 9pm on a Friday on Market Street.

And it would probably help if the entertainer wasn’t clearly in a very different place to the rest of us.

Or lurching around in the road for that matter.

Certainly, it made for an alternative night out in the Granite City … one with a rather strange and slightly leery atmosphere.

There did seem to be an awful lot of oddballs, some of them more sinister-looking than others, on streets that seemed to be strangely quiet other than this cast of weirdigans.

It wasn’t a one-off, either. The next night was equally bizarre, but for different reasons.

We were staying in town at a city centre hotel and by the time we were heading back that way around 1.30am, the circus had clearly arrived in town.

There was shouting, there was singing, there was an inordinate number of young ladies who were clearly trying to push the boundaries of under-dressed.

Quite a few of them were huddled in doorways, or sitting on walls trying to figure out what day of the week they were at, while probably getting a chill on their kidneys.

And overheard conversations while waiting in a late-night takeout was a bit of an eye-opener. It was the sort of language that would make a sailor blush, discussing topics that would earn a warning about “scenes of a sexual nature” on the telly. And that was just the girls.

If Jeremy Kyle ever needs to audition for more outlandish subjects, he only needs to hang around this neck of the woods.

Now, let’s be clear here. At no point did I feel concerned about my safety.

I do, though, feel a bit worried about the image of the city and its nightlife. Sure, there’s having a drink and having a laugh.

But that’s a quantum leap away from boorish, shameless behaviour that is not big, not clever just crass and pathetic.

If you want to have grown-up fun, try behaving like a grown up first.