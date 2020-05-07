Show Links
Scott Begbie: I’m doing my bit – and it’s no small beer

by Scott Begbie
07/05/2020, 1:08 pm Updated: 07/05/2020, 1:57 pm
Scott Begbie has been recycling every last bottle and can on a regular basis
I have been both supporting local businesses and helping the environment over the past few weeks.

The former has been by buying copious amounts of beer from my local brewery.

The latter has been by recycling every last bottle and can on a regular basis.

I’m lucky that where I live has its own recycling skips so I can make frequent trips down with the empties and not wait for a weekly collection. That way the lorry men can’t shame me.

