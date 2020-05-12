Scott Begbie: Fine firms keeping our bellies content

I am constantly impressed with the ingenuity of local businesses to keep serving their communities through the coronavirus crisis.

Folk are striving to keep themselves going and keep all our spirits up as we lurch through lockdown.

Now, for a foodie like me that means sheer delight that local companies will drop vital supplies – that’ll be beer – at my front door.

Add to that the way local takeaways are rising to the challenge.

One of my favourite chippers has just burst back into life after joining up with a local taxi firm to drop off fish suppers without any human contact whatsoever via an app.

And a local tearoom is now delivering afternoon tea to folk around Stonehaven. Tasty sarnies and lashings of cream and jam and scones – with all the fine china included.

Genius, and just the thing for keeping the denizens of Begbie Towers happy on a wet Saturday afternoon.

These places, and many others, have my respect for what they are doing in the pandemic. And they will have my business after it, too.