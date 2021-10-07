Frank Gilfeather: Scotland’s ambulance crisis is a nightmare we can’t wake up from

The scenario was too real to be imagined. I lay in some sort of vehicle; my mind hazy, my vision blurred.

A man had his head leaning out of a window he’d just slid open. “Nee-naw, nee-naw,” he sang at the top of his voice in unison with tinkly music that sounded like La Cucaracha.

A badge on his shirt helpfully told me his name: Mr Whippy.