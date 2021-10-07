News / Opinion Frank Gilfeather: Scotland’s ambulance crisis is a nightmare we can’t wake up from By Frank Gilfeather 07/10/2021, 11:45 am The Army were recently called in to assist with Scotland's ambulance crisis (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire) The scenario was too real to be imagined. I lay in some sort of vehicle; my mind hazy, my vision blurred. A man had his head leaning out of a window he’d just slid open. “Nee-naw, nee-naw,” he sang at the top of his voice in unison with tinkly music that sounded like La Cucaracha. A badge on his shirt helpfully told me his name: Mr Whippy. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe