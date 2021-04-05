Readers’ letters: ‘Yellow’ fever and Covid risk

Only mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun, or so the song says, though I feel this is true of all the UK nations.

One glimpse of yellow in the sky, with a bit of warmth, and lots of us are tearing off our semmits and lapping it up. Any thoughts about skin cancer, or Covid? Not a lot, and we probably just forgot there is a pandemic.

I think we need to take a reality check because the EU is now totally locked down with Covid cases on the rise. And what about Brazil? They’re having record infections and deaths with the “Brazilian” strain, and we still don’t know how well our current vaccines work against this variant.

The more infections we have, the more chance of totally new mutant viruses being created, which may be more infectious, and deadly, than the current micro-organism.

New vaccines can be created, but will take months to prove safe. Yes, the present vaccines are working. Infection rates are coming down, with a drop in hospitalisations and deaths. But please keep socially distanced, or we might never return to a reasonably new normal.

JH, Aberdeen.

Why would John Lewis want to stay here?

I WAS not surprised to see the panicked reaction by this business-obsessed council at the John Lewis store closure.

Hurried meetings, petitions and unimaginative ideas to save this obviously unprofitable dying business in a tired lacklustre city centre. I blame council after council neglecting the city for years. I say to the citizens of Aberdeen, stand back and take a good look at where you live. A city centre of charity shops, bookmakers and pop-up tents courtesy of the council hurriedly granting licences to publicans. Is this the way to improve our city and attract footfall?

I am afraid for our city and for the young people. What future does this council offer them?

ED.

Sour grapes

Another bunch of sour grapes from Germany.

First they stopped the AstraZeneca vaccine for the elderly because of suspected blood clots, now they have stopped giving it to people aged under 55.

This is all because they did not get what they ordered from AstraZeneca and this happened because, unlike the United Kingdom, they did not put their order in soon enough.

AstraZeneca honoured their priority customers on a first-come first-served basis.

Get in line Germany and wait your turn.

Don McKay.

Beach arena

Re Dons chairman Dave Cormack praising the council for “thinking big” over the stadium plans: It sounds very much like our new stadium will be at the beach.

I’ll forgive him anything if that happens.

DP.