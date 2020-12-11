Readers’ Letters: Wrong decision for supporters

Re Dons chief Dave Cormack raging over football clubs being “unfairly” treated after a bid to allow limited numbers of fans back to Pittodrie was rejected.

Fans could easily be allowed to watch a game of football in small numbers like 1,000 or 2,000 at Pittodrie.

The place is far better equipped to accommodate the fans than a shopping centre ever could.

Not only that, it’s a completely outdoor venue so I’m just not sure I see the logic in that decision.

Yes the virus has to be suppressed, but the club has put controls in place to manage this.

We aren’t going to see fans in stadiums for the remainder of this year. Looking further ahead, with the decisions being taken thus far I think there will be no fans in stadiums this season in the main. I do think that is the wrong decision, though.

One thing’s for sure. I would not set foot inside a shopping centre any weekend in the run-up to Christmas or after it once the sales start – that is a far bigger problem than a small number of fans at football matches ever will be.

H smith.

Shameful decision

Regarding dunes near Donald Trump’s golf course in Balmedie losing their protected status.

Everyone involved in granting permission for this golf course should be ashamed of themselves.

I Beagrie.

Choice vital

Re the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Let’s hope it always remains a choice, that’s the most important thing. It should be up to the individual.

If it becomes a condition to have a medical intervention to gain/keep employment or to be allowed to take part in society, what sort of world have we become?

R Macaulay.

Vaccine rushed

This vaccine is rushed. Rushed science is bad science. There is a reason vaccines take years from concept to production.

D Lowecan.

