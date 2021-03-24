Readers’ Letters: Why so secret, Ms Sturgeon?

Much is being made by the SNP that the charges against Ms Sturgeon have been dismissed by Mr Hamilton and she has been vindicated.

It is my opinion that he did not wholly exonerate the first minister. He said that it was possible for her to forget about certain evidence, and especially one meeting. Of course it is possible for anyone to forget. But in the timeline, and seriousness of the circumstances, and the evidence delivered by the media and eventually the government – is it probable?

In my experience, anyone who has much to lose tends to forget certain facts, be vague with what actually happened, and be inadequate with the whole truth. Even the courts can only review what evidence is produced. As far as the inquiry committee verdict vote, it was as expected down party lines, when any decisions should have been unbiased. There again, this seems to be practically impossible within governments.

I have a few questions. Why, if there was no damning evidence in the reports and judicial findings, was there such a rammy, why keep them mysteriously secret? Why is anything that could be construed as controversial, be deemed not fit for public consumption? And isn’t it strange that a government wants to keep its business, except for good publicity, classified?

Governments and electoral parties are supposed to be open, transparent, and above all, honest.

JH, Aberdeen.

Talk is cheap from Dons

Re Andy Considine saying the Dons haven’t given up on third place. I think the players should start doing their talking on the pitch.

Every week we hear how they are going to beat this team or that one, and how it is only a matter of time before they start scoring.

They have five league games and hopefully a few cup games to show the staff at Pittodrie they are worth a new contract. COYR.

CL.

It’s high time

Re the first medical cannabis clinic in Scotland being approved by the regulators – it’s about time!

I struggle with chronic pain and have read so much about how medicinal cannabis helps. I’ve had so many opioid tablets prescribed to me but they are addictive and dangerous.

AR.