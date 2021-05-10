Readers’ letters: Why no bin for garden waste?

Well done to Colin Pike for pointing out to Aberdeenshire Council what is patently obvious to the man in the street – that if you make it difficult to dispose of rubbish, people will fly-tip.

Sorting recyclables should be done at a central point, where technology can be applied.

Unfortunately like many other services now, we are expected to do the job ourselves, and not everyone is as enthusiastic about this as the chairman of the infrastructure committee seems to be.

Instead of this new bin, what they need is a bin for garden waste.

Jean De Luge.

Let’s dump this daft idea

Regarding plans for bin collections every three week in Aberdeenshire. This will lead to more fly-tipping, germs, rodents and overflowing rubbish.

And people will just start burning things in their gardens, isn’t that worse for the environment?

RM.

Regarding the Aberdeenshire bin proposals – why not get companies to stop using cardboard and plastic and put everything in clear easy-to-see wrappers with labels instead of double wrapping?

Every week loads of items are removed from their outer packaging as they take up too much room in the fridge, and a high volume of crisp, biscuit and chocolate wrappers are non-recyclable.

We recycle all we can but our general waste bin is full every two weeks as well.

CC.

Red card for new stadium at the beach

A new Aberdeen Football Club proposal at the beach? We already have a stadium at the beach, why not renovate it?

I envisage nothing but gross disruption for years if they go ahead with this hideous plan. We need our beach, it has been a sanctuary during this Covid crisis for a multitude of people.

Money ought to be spent on improving the beach and perhaps some shelters erected for comfort, some simple tables and seating around the green areas would be good.

Should the council implement this proposal, it will take years to construct and the disruption will be catastrophic for all – we may not even have access to our beach.

Consider the disruptions we have already endured: the Union Terrace Gardens project, the Logie/Manor/Middlefield project at the Haudagain, and the bypass. They all take/took years to materialise.

AK