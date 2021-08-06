Readers’ letters: Why no action against gulls?

Why do we need to have a cull of deer every now and then, when they mostly live out on the hills disturbing no-one, when their numbers are deemed as too high, yet the winged rats in our city who terrorise us by attacking us in our own gardens and our kids going to school, and make such a mess of our homes and streets with their scavenging, and also their noise nuisance are the ones who are protected by law?

If we drop litter in the street or have loud music in the early hours the authorities are quick to act then, aren’t they! Crazy isn’t it?

R Strachan, Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen.

BBC waste cash

I like to switch on at 6am for Breakfast News. Two newscasters giving all local and international news.

Since the Olympics started we get one newscaster on for less than three-and-a-half hours and no local news every half hour for Scotland.

My question is, what is the BBC paying two newscasters, seven days a week at over £200,000 pounds per annum, when it can be delivered by one person in half the time?

Now we know where the licence money is being wasted.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen.

Nothing to see

Who on earth wants to goggle on Google Earth at a 3D Aberdeen? Expats of Aberdeen will be shocked at how their former city has gone downhill.

Google seems to be very selective in the locations offered and even the Nuart graffiti gets on camera.

It in no way shows the Granite City in all its glamour as the citizens clamour for the council to sort out the mess!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen