Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Why no action against gulls?

By Readers' Letters
06/08/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 06/08/2021, 12:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Why do we need to have a cull of deer every now and then, when they mostly live out on the hills disturbing no-one, when their numbers are deemed as too high, yet the winged rats in our city who terrorise us by attacking us in our own gardens and our kids going to school, and make such a mess of our homes and streets with their scavenging, and also their noise nuisance are the ones who are protected by law?

If we drop litter in the street or have loud music in the early hours the authorities are quick to act then, aren’t they! Crazy isn’t it?

R Strachan, Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen.

BBC waste cash

I like to switch on at 6am for Breakfast News. Two newscasters giving all local and international news.

Since the Olympics started we get one newscaster on for less than three-and-a-half hours and no local news every half hour for Scotland.

My question is, what is the BBC paying two newscasters, seven days a week at over £200,000 pounds per annum, when it can be delivered by one person in half the time?

Now we know where the licence money is being wasted.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen.

Nothing to see

Who on earth wants to goggle on Google Earth at a 3D Aberdeen? Expats of Aberdeen will be shocked at how their former city has gone downhill.

Google seems to be very selective in the locations offered and even the Nuart graffiti gets on camera.

It in no way shows the Granite City in all its glamour as the citizens clamour for the council to sort out the mess!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen