Readers’ letters: Why close a vaccine hub?

Just when Scotland’s Covid infection rate reaches 1 in 90 making it the Covid hotspot for the UK, the Scottish Government decides to close the Hydro facility in Glasgow, the largest vaccination unit in the country.

It beggars believe how they arrived at this decision in the middle of a peak of infections and the collapse of the Test and Trace system. It is impossible to give any credibility to the Scottish Government’s handling of this situation when Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed the vaccination programme is the only way out of this crisis.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Wrong message

I was absolutely shocked at the sentence handed down to Alan Mitchell for brandishing a fake gun at the lout who stole his bike.

It seems to me Mr Mitchell got 13 months in prison for alarming members of the public!

Not to mention the message to bike thieves now is “Go ahead – we’ll charge the owner as well and let you off with a fraction of his sentence”.

The sheriff ought to be utterly ashamed of himself.

Alison Payne, Mastrick Drive, Aberdeen.

I’d flatly refuse it

I read in the EE (July 15) that the Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane has applied for planning to transform the building into student flats.

My answer to this is NO!

We currently have approximately 2,000 flats for sale in Aberdeen, of which a large proportion potentially could be rented or sold to students, and a large proportion no doubt are owned by local citizens.

I am in favour of supporting our local landlords, rather than national businesses, that frankly have no respect or consideration for our city.

Gordon Park.