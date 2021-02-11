Readers’ Letters: Why are these students here?

Boris Johnson and Nicola Surgeon locked us all down, closed the shops and told us all to work from home unless absolutely necessary to go out.

Don’t travel they say, stay at home they command. So why are the students back in force in Aberdeen?

Slowly and steadily the migration is under way, multiple nationalities sharing accommodation, visiting each other in local digs and gathering in groups inside and out.

Roaming the streets like a zombie invasion in groups day and night, coffee cups discarded along with their masks, thrown away like their concern for the safety of others during this critical time.

There are no classes, no open bars, no reason for students to be here as classes are online. They were written to by the universities to stay home (but that’s it… token effort). The only reason for all these new arrivals flooding back is to see friends, go to social gatherings and get back together with their romantic interests.

So a plea from the people of Aberdeen to all those parents who have lost their sanity because of lockdown with their little darlings and shuffled them off to university (travel restrictions ignored). Please take them home.

Aberdeen can see a glimmer of hope at the end of this Covid darkness, but that may now be at risk with the numbers of students returning and their behaviour may cause yet another spike. Have we forgotten what happened last time?

The universities and the so-called Aberdeen City Council need to protect the great effort the people of Aberdeen have put in.

CW.

It’s up to Cormack

Re Mr Colville’s letter about the Dons:

Been going off and on since the early 1970s and there have been far worse teams, including nearly being relegated when Ebbe Skovdahl was manager.

It is more a case of this team underachieving as we have had a great chance to grab second with Celtic on a bad run. Also years back when Rangers were put back in the lower divisions we still never challenged.

We need a chairman and manager with ambition, so it’s up to chairman Dave Cormack.

DR.

Back Derek

Re the board backing Dons boss Derek McInnes: Give the man a break. Look what he has done over the years. Two or three bad games does not make him a bad manager. Get behind him.

RD.