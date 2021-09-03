Readers’ letters: Why are beer tents in road?

I have to agree with BL, Aberdeen, the city centre is a disgrace, why are drinking venues allowed to block off roads, eg Soul Bar blocking off Bon Accord Street so they can sell more alcohol? It is just greed on their part, as how can emergency vehicles get through if needed?

By all means put up tents on their own property but not on the road, as other places are also doing.

Trying to drive up Union Street is a nightmare. When a bus stops at a bus stop in the middle of the road all traffic comes to a standstill .

This council reminds me of a retreating army destroying everything as they go and we are told it will be here until November.

Give me strength…

Think of Dunkirk

There is a serious shortage of HGV drivers, which is causing non-delivery of food to shops. If the devolved governments look back at the evacuation of Dunkirk, they too lacked captains with big ships to move large amounts, so they turned to skippers of small boats to do the job, and it was a success. So why not employ drivers of small 2/3 ton vehicles, 10 of these could move 20/30 tons of freight from local producers faster, with no restriction on driving hours. I am sure small businesses with a small amount of these vehicles and drivers would welcome this .

Library open

Don McKay said all local libraries are closed due to Covid. Central Library and others are definitely open.

