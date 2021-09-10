Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Who’s to blame over tragedy?

By Readers' Letters
10/09/2021, 11:45 am
File photo dated 09/07/15 of police officers searching the scene at Junction 9 of the M9 near Stirling where John Yuill and Lamara Bell were discovered. Representatives from Police Scotland will appear at Edinburgh High Court on Tuesday to give evidence in the M9 death crash case. Issue date: Tuesday September 7, 2021. PA Photo. John, 28, and his partner Lamara, 25, died after lying in a crashed car for three days after the incident was first reported to police.
File photo dated 09/07/15 of police officers searching the scene at Junction 9 of the M9 near Stirling where John Yuill and Lamara Bell were discovered. Representatives from Police Scotland will appear at Edinburgh High Court on Tuesday to give evidence in the M9 death crash case. Issue date: Tuesday September 7, 2021. PA Photo. John, 28, and his partner Lamara, 25, died after lying in a crashed car for three days after the incident was first reported to police.

The failure to respond to the tragic accident when two injured motorists were ignored for three days was one of a number of incidents that occurred when eight separate, fully-functioning police forces were being amalgamated.

It should also be noted that, in addition to this major reorganisation, the Scottish Police were also required to deliver millions of pounds of efficiency savings while merging Scotland’s eight regional constabularies. This was given as the political justification for the change.

It was not unexpected that the Office of the Chief Constable of Police Scotland has been fined £100,000, having admitted the call-handling failures that contributed to the deaths, but were they the ultimate culprits?

Police Scotland has become a very convenient scapegoat, but criticism of the SNP government is also entirely merited. Michael Matheson was the justice minister when this occurred but ultimately Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP were responsible for the largely political reorganisation of Scottish policing with the aim of centralised control.

The Scottish government must also take responsibility for the problems at the national police force. As a consequence, staffing levels at the police call-handling centre during the reorganisation were not sufficient.

Major changes require very careful management and great attention to detail. Imagine the potential difficulties and problems of the multitude of changes necessitated by independence. I have no confidence in the SNP.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.

Bus journey disgrace

We recently travelled by bus from Castlegate to Holburn Junction, a journey of 44 minutes in which we picked up one passenger pre Guild Street and two pre Holburn! We actually stopped at two bus stops in total which is disgraceful.

We had seven buses in front of us that on each occasion stopped at their stops holding up the others behind them. Around the Music Hall we spent 25 minutes waiting for buses to clear their stop along with traffic light changes! Other areas were no better.

Aberdeen City Council (ACC) have no idea what they unleashed in allowing bus lanes to remain closed due to the pandemic and should be held to account for the unacceptable and needless bus pollution.

This requires an immediate assessment by ACC to check on the additional pollution unnecessarily being caused.

If nothing is done by ACC is it worth individuals instigating legal proceeding against the council for the damage to their health?

Dr, Portlethen