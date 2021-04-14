Readers’ letters: Who’s to blame for this mess?

I can only agree with the recent letters bemoaning the lack of facilities and maintenance of the beach area.

I notice the expensive granite setts outside the cafes on the beach have been ripped out and replaced with asphalt. No surprise there, but who in authority at the council sanctioned this stupidity or do we have the usual “it’s nothing to do with me, mate”?

Are council officers running a sweepstake on when the shelter next to the leisure centre will give up the will to live and collapse. it has been boarded off with chain link fencing for years – what is going on?

As far as the 25-year City Regeneration programme is concerned, almost halfway through it we have achieved absolutely nothing. It’s a joke, but I suppose no one is to blame for that either

Maybe, just maybe, the council taxpayers of the Granite City deserve some honest answers. No one seems to take responsibility for anything, it’s got to stop. No wonder so many high street shops are withdrawing from the city.

At the last count we had 43 councillors running this city into the ground. In my opinion it has to stop, somebody somewhere has got to take responsibility or go find something that they’re qualified to do, because running a city the size of Aberdeen certainly isn’t one of them.

James Noel, Aberdeen.

True legend

I enjoyed watching the Scottish Cup final classic from 1982 on TV when Aberdeen thumped Rangers 4-1.

It almost brought a tear to my eye seeing Neale Cooper banging the fourth goal into the net.

He’s a true legend, sadly missed. Maybe Stephen Glass should show this to the current team as an indication of the commitment that’s required at the Dons.

Ian Craig, Aberdeen.

Cashing out

Regarding the efforts to save city centre shops.

The problem is too many people were buying online before the pandemic. We’re heading into a cashless society, just what the government wants.

JG.