Readers’ Letters: What’s the price of SNP’s fantasy?

The report of the SNP’s Social Justice and Fairness Commission – which I notice was unveiled three weeks after the Holyrood election – makes some far-reaching and controversial recommendations for an independent Scotland.

From safe consumption models for drug users – with the potential for complete decriminalisation should a citizen’s assembly give it the nod – to a more liberal immigration policy and proposals for a land value tax – this from a party which promised in 2007 to reform the council tax but merely added a couple of extra bandings – there’s something for everyone.

Rather ominously, the report discusses the imposition of “sin taxes” on alcohol, tobacco and “environmentally harmful activities” – people who drive a 4×4 and enjoy a fortnight in Florida each year please take note.

Even the benefits of Universal Basic Income are discussed – along with an admission that it would be extremely expensive to implement (“an acceptable income for everyone would require levels of taxation that are significantly higher than they stand at present.”)

Some voters will regard the report as a pathway to a progressive paradise but for me one thing is conspicuous by its absence – the price tag.

Jonathan Mitchell.

Holyrood is failing us all

According to Shelter one in three people in Scotland are living in a housing emergency either in an unsafe or unaffordable state or under threat of eviction.

This reflects badly on the SNP that after 14 years of government child poverty has increased in Scotland.

This reflects the ineffectiveness of Holyrood to care for those that really need help.

Dennis Forbes Grattan.

Tell teacher

I don’t know where G Mitchell got his information about the amount of work teachers did during lockdown.

When you count up the time they spent out of school this year – holidays, lockdown, in-service days – it’s quite an eye-opener.

So, let them have two weeks at summer and they can use the other six helping the kids catch up.

DW.