Readers’ Letters: What price for this spending?

I wanted to know your readers’ views about universal income, as proposed by MP Richard Thomson in Friday’s EE.

My only concern is how it’s all to be paid for.

We have a furlough scheme, currently costing the UK around £40 billion per month, which will undoubtedly all be paid for in the future by tax rises and more cutbacks.

I recently wrote to the EE regarding many pleas for NHS workers to be given another pay rise, as well as increasing the minimum wage to £10 per hour.

Needless to say, that’s not cheap – although given that many local food retailers report a boom in trade during lockdown, perhaps they could share their good fortune by raising the wages for these hard-working staff members they constantly praise.

I say again, spending money is easy – having an economy that can afford it, that’s the hard part.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh.