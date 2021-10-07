Readers’ Letters: Westminster’s economic folly

For the information of Dennis Forbes Grattan (EE, Oct 5) I have been working all throughout this pandemic delivering groceries around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

However, the thank-you I get for doing that from Her Majesty’s Government – and that of my wife who had to look after the children during the online learning period – is the economic folly of a £20 cut to universal credit and a National Insurance rise next April.

It is economic madness – and as an independence supporter I am not supposed to understand economics – to take away £20 a week from almost two million people that could and would be spent in the local economy helping it to recover and creating more jobs.

However, it is symptomatic of the shambolic handling of this pandemic by the UK Government and the biggest recruiting sergeant for Scottish independence since Boris Johnson. It also shows the way folk who have never had to spend time on benefits or low-paid jobs think about us.

Peter Ovenstone, Orchard Grove, Peterhead.

Our leaders have a lot to answer for

Your correspondent JH need wonder no more as to whether the current situation about shortages has been orchestrated – of course it has.

Ten years or so of austerity, reductions in trades union effectiveness, privatisation of services and Brexit coupled with a pandemic have orchestrated a community not well served by its leaders.

This situation has been coming to a head for a decade or more.

Blaming the public and employers is termed “gaslighting” in modern parlance.

I suppose we had better get used to it as our leaders have a lot to answer for. But at the end of the day they were voted into office.

David Bashforth.