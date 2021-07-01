Readers’ Letters: Well past ‘plan B’ to save city centre

So John Lewis are still leaving our city, despite a taskforce of “high heid yins” offering goodness knows what?

Not enough, whatever it was.

So along with the numerous small retail units empty, we now have the John Lewis building joining them.

The usual big shots – councillors and Inspired people – love photo shoots but have failed again and again. Seems that the wrong people are getting hired?

Will be very interesting to see what plan we are now on to invigorate Aberdeen City Centre.

We are well past “Plan B” – nearer the end of the alphabet.

Michael North, Summerhill.