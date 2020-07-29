Readers’ Letters: We’ll miss out on Covid grant

The European Council, after one of the longest summits in EU history, recently agreed that alongside its almost trillion-pound 2021-27 budget, the Commission will borrow over £680 billion in the financial markets.

This aims to assist member states’ recovery from Covid-19 and will include over £350 billion in grants.

The Economic Recovery Package includes grants for rural areas and the higher education sector, as well as environmental projects.

Countries’ allocations are based on the projected economic harm resulting from Covid-19 and Scotland may have received something in the region of £5.4 billion.

By contrast, the UK Government has allocated only £3.7 billion to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

As an independent member of the EU, Scotland would clearly have been a major beneficiary from such an arrangement and yet again the UK’s withdrawal from the EU continues to cost us dear.

Alex Orr.

Worrying behaviour from TUI

RE TUI coming under fire after it emerged it would only fly one of its routes from Aberdeen when it returns in October.

Wasn’t it all too predictable that, despite promises holiday giant TUI gave to their customers that they would resume their holiday programme for 2020 on October 4, they have shown themselves to be a company without shame by treating their customers with utter contempt?

May I suggest to their thousands of customers in the north-east that for their 2021 holiday they give them a big, big body swerve?

As the saying goes, once bitten twice shy.

As for the management at the airport, may I suggest you give Jet2 a deal on landing charges they can’t refuse to fly from Aberdeen?

James Noel, leggart terrace, Aberdeen.