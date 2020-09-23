Readers’ Letters: Weak Boris has failed a big test

Without a doubt, much of the problem with testing lies at the feet of the UK Government.

At the early start of the virus spread, the government message was simple – if you showed signs of Covid-19 you were told to isolate for seven days, and if it got worse, your wife/partner and kids should isolate for 14 days. No mention of getting tested.

The government introduced priority testing for medical staff and health workers. This policy was needed to avoid hospitals getting overcrowded and reduce the anticipated rise in deaths.

With the economy being hard hit, the government needed people back at work, kids back at school.

Matt Hancock was now having to step up testing for the virus. The amount of testing was slowly but surely increased.

We are now at a crossroads with the testing which needs to be increased.

Boris is now saying do not request a test if you have only a sniffle. He is the same guy who months ago stated that by June we would have a world-beating testing system.

The main issue is that people want to be tested before they go back to work to ensure they are safe and won’t spread the disease.

I am afraid that Boris is proving to be a poor leader, full of hot air, telling lies like Donald Trump. Dominic Cummings is the brains behind the government, while Boris simply does what he is told to do and say – a sad reflection of the government.

Jim Strachan.

Life before the NHS

I remember what my mother told me about life before the NHS, and believe me, it was no picnic.

Ordinary people could absolutely not afford to pay for a doctor, and there was no phone up the doctor for an appointment unless you had the money to pay. Always remember the Conservative Party fought long and hard to prevent a National Health Service free at the point of need.

G Farquharson.

Don wrong

Re Aberdeen and Celtic being fined £30,000 each over coronavirus breaches.

Still not right. Celtic got rid of their player, but the offending Aberdeen players are still at their club – all should have had their contracts torn up for gross misconduct, as they were all very wrong.

S Stott.