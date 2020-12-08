Readers’ Letters: UK Government now gravy train

The UK Government appears to be detached from the rest of us, out of touch with the realities of life.

Even the Christmas regulations look to be designed for Tory voters in the home counties. And Rishi Sunak, right, envisages clawing back billions from ordinary people once the pandemic is over, yet the Audit Commission states £18 billion has been distributed in undocumented contracts, with some going to government ministers and Tory MPs’ cronies – even Matt Hancock’s next-door neighbour. One rule for the entitled, another for the rest of us.

According to the lowest estimate, 60,000 people have died from Covid so far, and yet “Old Etonian” entitlement still dominates the government. Boris Johnson is unwilling to sack ministers, even when they are considered to be bullies or be totally incompetent.

The Audit Commission and MPs highlighted the Johnson government giving out PPE contracts to spouses of Conservative MPs, or family friends of Boris Johnson or Dominic Cummings – often to people with no relevant experience.

The Audit Commission reported that the £18bn in contracts were awarded with insufficient documentation on key decisions and how conflicts of interest were managed.

The government is now seen as a gravy train for hangers-on. Insiders had a special VIP channel so that cronies of Conservative MPs and peers could access such contracts much more easily.

But it does not stop there – Shipley, Wakefield, Ashford, Knaresborough and Selby and Ainsty Conservative associations have all received thousands in Covid cash bailouts, as have controversially numerous fox and stag hunting groups, and all from tax-payers’ money.

And when supporting struggling sports with funding, it is the likes of horse racing and rugby that are first in line. The pattern is consistent – exploit the virus crisis for the benefit of Boris Johnson’s entitled cronies.

Remember this is a government that was reluctant to provide meals for vulnerable hungry children.

Andrew Milroy.

Pay hits play

RE Aberdeen failing to move level on points with Celtic after their 1-1 draw at St Mirren.

The Aberdeen players are really flat just now. Seems like the pay cut is having an effect. Ferguson should be mature enough to know when not to tackle on a yellow card.

W Gatt.

Only answer

To all those people who are anti-vaccine, remember all medicines, even the ones we take daily, carry risks (just read the potential side-effects of paracetamol and ibuprofen).

We’re all being given free will to decide if we want it or not. It’s not mandatory, so why moan against it? Unless people want to experience more lockdowns, deaths and continue living like this, then this and upcoming vaccinations appear to be the only way we can get life back to normal.

P Scoular.