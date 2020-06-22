Readers’ Letters: UK can help to set an example

Like so many, I was saddened to hear of the passing of a great British icon, Dame Vera Lynn.

Dame Vera brought a huge amount of joy to the people, and especially the armed forces, in one of the blackest periods of this country’s history.

Despite the carnage and genocide of the Second World War, Europe has been free of war, largely due to the threat of a devastating nuclear wipe-out.

We live in a world now where all lives matter, and the prospect of wasting billions of pounds on a new fleet of nuclear missile submarines, seems abhorrent.

Why can’t the UK take the lead and abolish nuclear weapons?

If they won’t, surely they should allow another vote for Scottish independence, to allow at least some of us to live in a world where everyone matters and the money is spent on helping people out of poverty, and trying to get work for all, and the chance to live in a country where race, creed, or class, matter not a jot.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh