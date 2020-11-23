Readers’ Letters: Trump must hit a red light soon

I watched a recent President Obama interview and remembered what was and then looked forward to what could be with the new presidency.

One story amused me – after the completion of his term, President Obama was doing some reading while being driven somewhere and the car stopped.

The reason the car had stopped was because there was a red light and for almost all of the last decade, there had been no red lights in his way. He was back to facing some parts of life of a normal citizen although still realistically being in a privileged position.

Most ex-presidents have continued to live a public life and kept working in roles and organisations that helped to make the country better. The job is really for life although it is uncertain how President Trump will contribute after his retirement apart from supporting the golfing community, especially those playing at his clubs.

What many people fear, especially probably Republicans although they might not admit it, is that he will have a significant role and maybe control of the Republican Party, its nature and direction.

The Republican party needs to lick its wounds and start to look at how they can return to their true nature and ignore the worst of its voices.

Accept the decision, look to work with the other side especially in regard to the pandemic as so many are dying, and the social and economic environment needs to be helped.

Dennis Fitzgerald.

TV laughs

Given the misery of the pandemic and the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, I think most of us will be looking forward to Christmas and the new year, with at least the promise of a covid vaccine, not to mention a drop of grog over the holidays.

Can I also plead with TV bosses to cheer us up with decent repeats of The Two Ronnies and Morecambe and Wise Christmas specials – and the Benny Hill show. Yes, it was suggestive and of its time, but it made us all laugh, unlike the dross from Jonathan Watson’s Only an Excuse.

A Lamb.

Cycle farce

RE the beach cycle lanes being removed, this has been an absolute farce from the start. Would it not make sense to try to limit the disruption and do this work at night or is that too much of a sensible suggestion?

JW.