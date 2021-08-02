Readers’ letters: Time to tackle the Torry pong

On Saturday I went to Nigg to see how the new harbour was progressing.

Driving back towards Torry, I was disgusted by the vile stench emanating from the sewage works – even with the windows closed it filled the car.

For decades we have heard that the problem is being addressed, but it’s nowhere near sorted.

When the harbour, pictured, is open for business I wonder if those disembarking from the cruise ships at Nigg will want to visit the city when their nostrils are filled with this noxious odour or will they believe this is just how Aberdeen smells.

High time this problem was fixed once and for all.

Kath Forman, Byron Avenue

No ifs, no buts

Once again Scotland has achieved the unenviable record of topping the drug deaths league in Europe, with a further 1,339 fatalities.

This is totally unacceptable, and a complete humiliation.

The Scottish Government should keep their promises and ensure quicker access to support – although I also believe that their namby-pamby approach to drug suppliers’ sentencing requires a complete overhaul.

Drug suppliers are criminals who cause misery and death – not just to users, but to their friends, families and the general public.

To try to limit the supply of illicit drugs, I believe sentencing for these criminals must be realistic, and that anyone concerned in their supply should face a minimum sentence of 10 years. No ifs, no buts, and NO REMISSION.

John Hutchison, Aberdeen