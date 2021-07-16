Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Time to revoke BBC’s licence

By Readers' Letters
16/07/2021, 5:00 pm
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker

I watched BBC during Euro 2020 and listened to Gary Lineker waffle nothing relevant. I’ve listened to Zoe Ball’s endless chatter on Radio 2. The BBC annual report shows that Lineker still earns £1.36 million, Ball earned £980,000. (EE, July 7).

Newly qualified nurses earn £24,907, firefighters £23,366, police officers £20,900, MSPs £64,470, MPs £81,932, First Minister £157,861 and PM £161,401.

The TV licence is £159, how can the BBC justify these salaries?

The British people have become lazy in complaining as the TV licence increases every year to fund the overinflated salaries.

The BBC is owned by the British people so the UK Government should not renew their charter and get rid of the ‘phoney milkers’.

I am fed up of being slapped in the face!

T Shirron, Aberdeen

‘Comedy of errors’ mask rules are no joke

The four UK countries have at least agreed the rules on international travel restrictions, but there is a ‘comedy of errors’ in our home countries on the wearing of face masks.

They will be only advisory in England, but legislative in the rest of our populace.

On airlines and ferries, face masks must be worn. However the rules for buses, and trains, are different.

Someone travelling to England from Scotland, Wales, or NI, must wear a face mask within their home country, can remove it at the English ‘border’, but must replace it again when entering several English cities.

No wonder the public are confused.

JH, Aberdeen