Readers’ letters: Time to revoke BBC’s licence

I watched BBC during Euro 2020 and listened to Gary Lineker waffle nothing relevant. I’ve listened to Zoe Ball’s endless chatter on Radio 2. The BBC annual report shows that Lineker still earns £1.36 million, Ball earned £980,000. (EE, July 7).

Newly qualified nurses earn £24,907, firefighters £23,366, police officers £20,900, MSPs £64,470, MPs £81,932, First Minister £157,861 and PM £161,401.

The TV licence is £159, how can the BBC justify these salaries?

The British people have become lazy in complaining as the TV licence increases every year to fund the overinflated salaries.

The BBC is owned by the British people so the UK Government should not renew their charter and get rid of the ‘phoney milkers’.

I am fed up of being slapped in the face!

T Shirron, Aberdeen

‘Comedy of errors’ mask rules are no joke

The four UK countries have at least agreed the rules on international travel restrictions, but there is a ‘comedy of errors’ in our home countries on the wearing of face masks.

They will be only advisory in England, but legislative in the rest of our populace.

On airlines and ferries, face masks must be worn. However the rules for buses, and trains, are different.

Someone travelling to England from Scotland, Wales, or NI, must wear a face mask within their home country, can remove it at the English ‘border’, but must replace it again when entering several English cities.

No wonder the public are confused.

JH, Aberdeen