Readers’ letters: Time to rethink the Castlegate

So the powers that be are thinking of allowing buses back into the Castlegate.

The Castlegate should never have shut if they had listened to businesses. All businesses bar one were against it shutting. Those against closure even traipsed up to Woodhill House to state their case.

Closure went ahead. So from being a buzzing hub it turned into a deserted area. Remember when the Castlegate had public toilets and beds of roses colouring the area? Sadly so many empty units surround this area now. And on Union Street. When making decisions, listen to experts (ie businees figures involved directly). Sadly, Aberdeen Council seldom do. Sammy the seagull that pinches crisps from the shoppie in the Castlegate might be getting new neighbours

Michael North, Summerhill

Brexit bites back

The recent panic buying of fuel and the chronic HGV driver shortage makes me feel that, already, we’ve all been sold a pup with Brexit.

OK, there’s a shortage of drivers across Europe, but who’s going to come to the UK and pay extortionate rent (if you can even find a house), only to be told you’re home by New Year’s Eve?

No wonder Euro drivers don’t want to come here. Shelves in our supermarkets are getting increasingly empty, and we’re even warned there will be a shortage of turkeys this Christmas. Sadly, the only real turkeys are the ones who voted to leave the EU (like me).

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh