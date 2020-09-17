Readers’ Letters: Time to protect historic church

In recent days this page has been festooned with letters from readers complaining about the utter waste of money ACC has spent on various projects across the city.

I’ve yet to read one that is pleased with their labours.

Councillors Laing and Lumsden waffle on about what they’re doing for the city.

While looking over the new harbour down at the bay in Torry, I was shocked that St Fittick’s Church has had no protection erected around it while this work goes on.

In fact, the area around this old kirk is a building site! This church goes back to circa 1100-1199, the bellcote has the date 1704 on it.

Surely some kind of protection should be given to this historic church?

It seems this council is happy to squander good money on wacky race tracks and cycle lanes that probably won’t be used.

However, it seems like it will ignore this historic church and graveyard till it falls apart, although in light of the plan for an energy hub in this area this may be their long-term agenda.

We ignore our heritage at our peril — and I think that this council will find this out early next year.

There’s more to life than an oversized flower pot and a bench.

Brian Patterson.

Reroute the green buses

They always harp on about pollution levels on Union Street.

Why don’t they use more hydrogen buses in the town? What’s the point running them to outlying areas where there is open air? Use them where they would do some good, in the city.

Look down Union Street and all you see in rush hour are lines of oil-burning polluting buses. Come on council, do some good in the city for once.

Peter Pirie.

Beach ruined

The city council should be made to put our beach back to its former glory.

How dare they decide to ruin a beautiful landmark, not to mention cafe owners’ livelihoods?

This has caused not only an eyesore but a hazardous situation too.

Our beach should have been like other listed areas and left well alone.

D Brown, Stoneywood.