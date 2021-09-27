Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Time to move festive market

By Readers' Letters
27/09/2021, 11:45 am
Opening of Aberdeen Christmas Village 2019.
Why is it the Christmas village cannot be held on Union Street or at least half of it, where there is more space, which means less crowding and less chance of Covid spreading?

Now it’s all packed in a little tiny bit of Aberdeen, funnily enough outside the council offices, where I have no doubt the stallholders are paying over the odds, so the consumers and visitors will also have to pay dearly for fun rides etc.

If I remember correctly, before Covid, Edinburgh Christmas market received more visitors from Aberdeen and surrounds than our own Christmas village.

And no doubt it will happen again this year.

Joe Durno

Hospital attack

I was really concerned to get a phone call this morning from my niece who is a nurse in a big Scottish hospital, in tears telling me she was physically abused by a patient.

She was on night shift and started at 8pm. The assault took place at 9.30pm, 30 minutes before security came on duty, so the police were called.

These assaults happen at all times of the day, so why are they only employed at night?

She was traumatised and in shock, and after being checked at her own A&E was sent home with torn tendons in her left hand. Another nurse off duty because of lack of hospital care for their staff.

Don McKay, Aberdeen

Goal talk cheap

Re the ongoing goalscoring problems at Aberdeen, Austin Samuels says he will “hopefully (?) contribute goals”, Stephen Glass reckons the scoring issues are “easy to rectify” and JET sets himself a target of “easily more than 20 to 25”.

Never has the proverb “actions speak louder than words” been more appropriate. Aaahh!

Ian Craig, Peterculter