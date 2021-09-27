Readers’ letters: Time to move festive market

Why is it the Christmas village cannot be held on Union Street or at least half of it, where there is more space, which means less crowding and less chance of Covid spreading?

Now it’s all packed in a little tiny bit of Aberdeen, funnily enough outside the council offices, where I have no doubt the stallholders are paying over the odds, so the consumers and visitors will also have to pay dearly for fun rides etc.

If I remember correctly, before Covid, Edinburgh Christmas market received more visitors from Aberdeen and surrounds than our own Christmas village.

And no doubt it will happen again this year.

Joe Durno

Hospital attack

I was really concerned to get a phone call this morning from my niece who is a nurse in a big Scottish hospital, in tears telling me she was physically abused by a patient.

She was on night shift and started at 8pm. The assault took place at 9.30pm, 30 minutes before security came on duty, so the police were called.

These assaults happen at all times of the day, so why are they only employed at night?

She was traumatised and in shock, and after being checked at her own A&E was sent home with torn tendons in her left hand. Another nurse off duty because of lack of hospital care for their staff.

Don McKay, Aberdeen

Goal talk cheap

Re the ongoing goalscoring problems at Aberdeen, Austin Samuels says he will “hopefully (?) contribute goals”, Stephen Glass reckons the scoring issues are “easy to rectify” and JET sets himself a target of “easily more than 20 to 25”.

Never has the proverb “actions speak louder than words” been more appropriate. Aaahh!

Ian Craig, Peterculter