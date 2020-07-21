Readers’ Letters: Time to get real over real estate

I could not agree more with Jim Aitken of Cults from Saturday’s EE letters page (‘House market will take a dip’).

Anyone can tell you that trying to sell any house valued over £250,000 over the past three years has been challenging to say the least.

Instead of estate agents and property valuers living in cloud cuckoo land on inflated or grossly inaccurate and unobtainable valuations, they ought to have devalued property in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire by a straight 40% three years ago as they did on Ireland when the Irish Tiger collapsed overnight a few years ago.

This will give the youth and first-time buyers a fighting chance to get on a fair and genuinely-priced property ladder.

Let’s stay one step ahead of the meltdown instead of one step behind.

William Docherty, Brighton Place, Peterculter.

Travel troubles

After reading Moreen Simpson’s column on July 17, I have sympathy with her regarding the cavalier attitude of the holiday companies.

We were due to go on a cruise with Marella Cruises (a TUI company).

The holiday was cancelled and we were advised that it may take eight weeks for our money to be refunded.

We are still waiting 17 weeks later! Good luck Moreen.

KB.

Flaws noted

It has been revealed that the government statistical count relating to Covid-19 deaths in England is inaccurate and seriously flawed.

If the same method of collation applies to Scotland, serious questions will need to be asked as we continue to suffer restrictive measures.

James Sinclair, Aberdeen.