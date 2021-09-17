Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Time to call a crisis a crisis

By Readers' Letters
17/09/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 17/09/2021, 1:28 pm
An Ambulance goes past the offices of the Scottish Ambulance Service, Ashgrove Road West, Aberdeen.
An Ambulance goes past the offices of the Scottish Ambulance Service, Ashgrove Road West, Aberdeen.

Crisis: noun. A dangerous or difficult point in a matter or situation.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly refuses to call the chronic problems with the Scottish Ambulance Service a crisis but has now agreed to call in the army as waiting times for ambulances have now become life-threatening.

The ambulance unions have been warning the SNP for years now that the ambulance service in Scotland was underfunded and under considerable threat of breakdown.

The people of Scotland are now paying a very high price in having a minority SNP administration in Scotland that have consistently underfunded essential services to a final point of crisis.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Skills required

Boris has made a reshuffle of his top government posts. Can any politician provide me with an explanation as to why being promoted into a top cabinet post it is not essential to have any previous qualifications in that area.

It looks to me that it is the top civil servants within areas that really are the experts.

To promote someone into a job they know nothing about is to have them promoted into a level of incompetence. Perhaps this is a good way to describe politicians. No other sector in society promotes people to top jobs without them having a proven record within that or related sectors.

So should we get rid of politicians and replace them with skilled civil servants?

DC, Westhill.

Boris has a bite

Boris Johnson’s ministerial party reshuffle shows just how ruthless he can be.

I would urge First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to bear this in mind when next taunting him on the subject of independence.

Will she pay any attention? Probably not.

TF.