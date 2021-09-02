Readers’ letters: These Dons are going nowhere

What is manager Stephen Glass saying? He has been allowed to take on new players but states “If we had more quality it’s a different outcome…” after a draw with Ross County.

“I don’t want to make excuses but we’ve not trained properly since the start of pre-season because of Europe, but we get a chance to put that right – because of going out of Europe” (Page 39). What has training comprised of? Playing blow football?

Out of one cup, out of Europe, what beckons for the fans who pay hard-earned money to witness this team of poor “quality”?

The only thing I see that is progressing is Glass’s grey hair!

T Shirron, Aberdeen

Sturgeon right on passports

For once I agree with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with the introduction of the vaccination passports for nightclubs and large gatherings of people in Scotland but it should be extended to all licensed premises.

This would make the entertainment and licensed trade business so much safer for people to use and would encourage the remaining 450,000 younger people in Scotland to get their jabs and make the whole of Scotland a safer place against the dreaded Covid-19 virus.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen

Boogie nights

I thought the recent videos of Michael Gove having a dance were good fun. Mind you I dinnae fancy Green Mannie Patrick Harvie’s chances o’ a boogie in a club wi’ some oil workers drinking before they go home after a trip affshore!

Michael Gordon, Aberdeen