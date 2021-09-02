Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: These Dons are going nowhere

By Readers' Letters
02/09/2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Manager Stephen Glass during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen
What is manager Stephen Glass saying? He has been allowed to take on new players but states “If we had more quality it’s a different outcome…” after a draw with Ross County.

“I don’t want to make excuses but we’ve not trained properly since the start of pre-season because of Europe, but we get a chance to put that right – because of going out of Europe” (Page 39). What has training comprised of? Playing blow football?

Out of one cup, out of Europe, what beckons for the fans who pay hard-earned money to witness this team of poor “quality”?

The only thing I see that is progressing is Glass’s grey hair!

T Shirron, Aberdeen

Sturgeon right on passports

For once I agree with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with the introduction of the vaccination passports for nightclubs and large gatherings of people in Scotland but it should be extended to all licensed premises.

This would make the entertainment and licensed trade business so much safer for people to use and would encourage the remaining 450,000 younger people in Scotland to get their jabs and make the whole of Scotland a safer place against the dreaded Covid-19 virus.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen

Boogie nights

I thought the recent videos of Michael Gove having a dance were good fun. Mind you I dinnae fancy Green Mannie Patrick Harvie’s chances o’ a boogie in a club wi’ some oil workers drinking before they go home after a trip affshore!

Michael Gordon, Aberdeen