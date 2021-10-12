Readers’ letters: The end of the line for trams’ return?

Return of trams is a great idea, but the council needs to get the shops open and reduce the business rates first and this is not going to happen.

Government funding would not be forthcoming for such a project in Aberdeen. Look at the Edinburgh fiasco.

I think the city planners office and Aberdeen’s future architects at the RGU are in la-la land at the moment and need to look at more important issues and stop daydreaming.

Joe Durno.

Fresh look at city transport needed

At last we have a councillor who is telling it as it is regarding the proposed part or whole pedestrianisation of Union Street – and the return of trams in the city.

Councillor Marie Boulton quite rightly states that we don’t have a parallel roads system we can use, and as far as I can see the traffic congestion caused will be a nightmare.

Also, can we please see the ending of the so-called “spaces for people” which other

local authorities have done and are a danger to our older folk and the disabled.

James Noel