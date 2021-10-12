Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: The end of the line for trams’ return?

By Readers' Letters
12/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 12/10/2021, 1:33 pm
1948 people rush to board the Tram at Castlegate, Aberdeen
1948 people rush to board the Tram at Castlegate, Aberdeen

Return of trams is a great idea, but the council needs to get the shops open and reduce the business rates first and this is not going to happen.

Government funding would not be forthcoming for such a project in Aberdeen.  Look at the Edinburgh fiasco.

I think the city planners office and Aberdeen’s future architects at the RGU are in la-la land at the moment and need to look at more important issues and stop daydreaming.

Joe Durno.

Fresh look at city transport needed

At last we have a councillor who is telling it as it is regarding the proposed part or whole pedestrianisation of Union Street – and the return of trams in the city.

Councillor Marie Boulton quite rightly states that we don’t have a parallel roads system we can use, and as far as I can see the traffic congestion caused will be a nightmare.

Also, can we please see the ending of the so-called “spaces for people” which other
local authorities have done and are a danger to our older folk and the disabled.

James Noel