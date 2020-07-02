Readers’ Letters: Tertowie House back in the day

I was really shocked to see from the photo in your paper that Tertowie House is derelict.

This old mansion house was bought by Aberdeen Town Council and it was used as a school and activity centre for pupils from the city’s junior secondary schools in the 1950s.

I was a pupil at Powis at the time and my class (which was all girls) were given a slot to stay there for three weeks as boarders throughout the week from Monday to Friday afternoon and we were allowed home for the weekend, going back by private bus to Tertowie on Monday morning again.