Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: Tertowie House back in the day

by Readers' Letters
02/07/2020, 11:00 am
Tertowie House
Tertowie House

I was really shocked to see from the photo in your paper that Tertowie House is derelict.

This old mansion house was bought by Aberdeen Town Council and it was used as a school and activity centre for pupils from the city’s junior secondary schools in the 1950s.

I was a pupil at Powis at the time and my class (which was all girls) were given a slot to stay there for three weeks as boarders throughout the week from Monday to Friday afternoon and we were allowed home for the weekend, going back by private bus to Tertowie on Monday morning again.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with facebook Register with google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register