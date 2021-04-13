Readers’ letters: Tactical voting set to dominate

American journalist Franklin Adams said in 1944: “Elections are won by men and women chiefly because most people vote against somebody rather than for somebody”.

Nothing is more true than can be said of the May 2021 Holyrood elections where Scottish voters are scrambling about trying to decide who not to vote for and how the tactical vote in these elections is so important in deciding the outcome.

Whoever is successful in forming a new administration in Holyrood they will make predictable sweeping statements of how the people of Scotland voted them into office irrespective of the majority of Scottish voters who didn’t vote for them.

There are several forms of PR operating worldwide but Scotland can be congratulated in having ended up with the worst form.

Dennis Forbes, Grattan.

I’m sold on the market

Regarding the plans for a continental-style indoor market in Aberdeen – fabulous idea, incredibly popular markets such as Borough Market in Southwark are a magnet.

Cardiff also uses their food market in the evenings with added entertainments.

Let’s get going.

LB.

Blind folly of the lights

Regarding the plans for new illuminated street signs in Aberdeen: there are better ways to spend this money – for example tidying up Aberdeen and keeping hard-working folk in a job – instead of some flashy lights that so many people won’t even notice.

And what about the ongoing electricity and fixing/replacing costs, how much will that be?

PG.