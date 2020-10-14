Readers’ Letters: Sturgeon lacks long-term view

I really don’t share your correspondent Z Stan’s praise for Nicola Sturgeon’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Her latest draconian plans are fuzzy and poorly drafted, particularly where the hospitality industry is concerned – a sector directly responsible for about 5% of Covid-19 cases.

The overall impression I get is that Nicola, pictured – just like bumbling Boris south of the border – has ran out of ideas and has no long-term strategy.

And all for a disease – admittedly more serious than flu but hardly the ebola virus – where the average age of those who have succumbed to it is 82.4 years. Undoubtedly a tragedy for all those affected but our leaders must grasp the fact that this virus is here for the long term and we must adapt to live with it.

Otherwise, in my opinion, the physical, mental and economic wellbeing of the country will be damaged beyond repair.

Jonathan Mitchell.

Get used to ‘new normal’

With the beginning of automation, which started in the early 20th Century, a new normal has been grinding its way forward.

In the 1930s a method of steel production, called continuous casting, was developed and a steelworks was built to use this method. After a year of operation, it was found that this system of operation would create mass unemployment in Sheffield.

The steelworks was raised to the ground. Thirty years later the steel industry in the UK collapsed because other nations pinched and used the idea.

The advances in computers have spread this automation to all sectors of the economy. The present virus is hastening this advance. To try to stop this advance would be to destroy the UK economy. So get used to and deal with the new normal, with or without the pandemic, or perish.

Dave Bashforth.