Readers’ Letters: Student parties put lives at risk

Here we are in the middle of a pandemic, everyday life has changed and people are having to make huge sacrifices. To read that students are partying when it’s clear they shouldn’t be doing this given the amount of health information out there is beyond belief.

If any student decides that attending a party is more important than preserving life, then they should suffer the consequences of removing them from the university.

They are not only impacting other students’ education who are following the rules, but they are also risking transmission of this virus to any family members and other people who they come into contact with. Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen Universities are all seeing clusters linked to students.

This virus spreads very quickly as we saw when it was linked to several bars in the city.

A lot of people are still taking a lax approach to the virus, despite new guidance issued by the Scottish Government, I still see groups of people meeting, people not wearing the masks or wearing them incorrectly.

A tough course of action must be implemented now, if you cannot be trusted to follow lifesaving guidance, then you are not responsible enough to be at university!

If you cannot follow rules, then throw them out! People like this are causing the rest of us to suffer through tougher restrictions.

A Forsyth.

Valance invested

It is now public knowledge that the UK’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Valance has shares worth £600,000 invested in a pharmaceutical company which will make huge profits from a Covid-19 vaccine.

Is this acceptable behaviour from someone who is guiding government policy over this virus situation?

James Sinclair, Aberdeen

Outbreaks

Regarding the new coronavirus measures and recent outbreaks.

This was always going to happen with sections of society.

If there are vast amounts of people in a small space, i.e. halls of residence, there will be fresher’s flu on the go as well. You can replace money, but you can’t replace people!

A Moon