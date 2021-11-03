Readers’ letters: Stop corruption to save forests

For years now, our world’s forests have been exploited by loggers desperate to get rare hardwoods – which are in great demand, with high prices being paid for the best-quality woods.

Many countries have had policies on saving their forests for years, but without any success as corruption is widespread and the logging continues.

COP26 has set targets to save the world’s forests, but to do this they would have to stop all corruption in countries with endangered forests – and this is an impossible task.

In the end the loggers will always win.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

Worthwhile addition

If and when a medical museum gets off the ground on the Woolmanhill site, pictured above, that is up to the developer.

It would be another worthwhile addition to Aberdeen’s growing attractions.

If letter writer Connie Valenzuela wants to find out about MRI scanning, iron lungs, insulin and other north-east discoveries, she should get down to Provost Skene’s House and learn all about them.

It’s a worthwhile visit and it’s free.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen