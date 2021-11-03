Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Stop corruption to save forests

By Readers' Letters
03/11/2021, 11:45 am
Aerial top down view of Linn Falls, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom.
For years now, our world’s forests have been exploited by loggers desperate to get rare hardwoods – which are in great demand, with high prices being paid for the best-quality woods.

Many countries have had policies on saving their forests for years, but without any success as corruption is widespread and the logging continues.

COP26 has set targets to save the world’s forests, but to do this they would have to stop all corruption in countries with endangered forests – and this is an impossible task.

In the end the loggers will always win.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

Worthwhile addition

If and when a medical museum gets off the ground on the Woolmanhill site, pictured above, that is up to the developer.

It would be another worthwhile addition to Aberdeen’s growing attractions.

If letter writer Connie Valenzuela wants to find out about MRI scanning, iron lungs, insulin and other north-east discoveries, she should get down to Provost Skene’s House and learn all about them.

It’s a worthwhile visit and it’s free.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen