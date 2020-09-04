Readers’ Letters: Stolen Jeep has special history

Many residents in and around Aberdeen will be aware of the recent theft of a Second World War Willys Jeep from a farm in Blairs.

Most items which are stolen can be replaced but this particular labour of love, refurbished over a number of years, cannot. Yes, there are other similar vehicles on the market but to the owner it was special.

There were around 640,000 built for WW2 and thousands were sold off to the public after the end of hostilities.

Around 1960 my uncle from Deeside purchased one such vehicle. It gave him many years’ service until it came to the end of its working life. It was then left abandoned beside a gamekeeper’s house up near Loch Muick.

On a particular day, it caught the eye of a hiker who inquired if the vehicle was for sale. The owner invited the interested party to take it away for free. The hiker insisted on making a payment of £250 which was reluctantly accepted. He must have observed something special about the jeep.

From there its journey took it to the south of England, the Netherlands and further afield.

However, 10 years later the former owner received a phone call from an American who stated he was now the owner of a completely refurbished special Willys Jeep. Why was it special? Well, the wreck in Glen Muick, turned out to be No1 of a limited edition of 60.

There was indeed some “gold” in them thar hills in Deeside.

TF

Thatcher is to blame

What is so wrong with politicians changing direction when it is shown that a particular course of action is inappropriate?

Probably the situation is brought about by Margaret Thatcher who ploughed ahead with wrecking our communities oblivious to the devastation.

Give me a politician wise enough to change direction when circumstances dictate than some dogma-chasing chauvinist.

Dave Bashforth.

Parking mad

I can’t believe the facility for parking at Aberdeen beach is to be removed.

One of the pleasures available at no cost during this hideous year was to sit at the beach and watch the waves, dolphins and folk having fun. I hope Aberdonians won’t stand for this.

A Michell, Bucksburn.