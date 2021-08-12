Readers’ letters: Sticky problem of Union Street

The announcement that a £100,000 deep clean of Union Street will begin within days, paid for out of the city’s common good fund, certainly provoked lots of reaction among Evening Express readers.

Here is a selection of your comments about the clean-up project for the Granite Mile, which will take between six and eight weeks.

Deep clean for £100,000? That would barely get the chewing gum off

David Taylor.

If the building owners spent some of their rental income on cleaning up their own buildings it would look a lot better and save the taxpayer paying for it. Most of the buildings on Union Street are owned by private landowners.

Catriona McAllister.

The place is depressing. They can use the pandemic as an excuse but this is simply years of neglect. No shops left worth visiting now.

Barry Sim.

Not before time. It is a disgrace.

Kathleen Johnstone.

Why? No point now it’s beyond repair, it’s a disaster thanks to ACC.

Patrice Ord.

100k, is that it? What are they going to clean with that? They wouldn’t clean the pavements for that, let alone the buildings.

Andy Forrest.

No use cleaning it if there is nothing left to go in to town for.

Barbara and Mike Henderson.

Only way Union Street could be improved is to attract businesses, otherwise nobody will go there to shop.

Mary Grant.

That’ll make all those empty units look great!

Paul Scott.

So the before and after is gonna look the same! Bit less chewing gum maybe. Better spending money getting the granite facings blasted.

Mark Urquhart.

This solution again? Wheel out the chewing gum sprayer, a big fanfare in the press and that will solve something?

Frank E Davidson.

Long overdue to get an overhaul. Hope they remove all these massive flower pots… they look so out of place and open it up to traffic again. Back to normal.

Maisie Cheyne .