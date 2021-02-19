Readers’ Letters: Station ‘bistro’ plan a concern

Regarding the plans for the Cults Railway Station, if you were to review the planning details in greater detail you would understand that these entail a bistro with alcohol licence tucked in the middle of a residential area with access only from minor residential roads.

A much larger plan than first impressions would allude to. As a local resident I am all for the site being respectfully commercialised to support the upkeep of the historic building, but not into a 250+ patron venue with vast indoor and outdoor seating plans. Some of my concerns are as follows:

Hours of operation: Increased traffic locally particularly on Station Road, Westerton Road and Ashfield Road; Safety of local children due to increased traffic and parking usage.

Also, insufficient parking: Parking will overflow on to local streets; overdevelopment with indoor seating for 100+ and outdoor seating of 150+; Lack of protection for a building of historic significance.

Noise from 250+ visitors; smell from preparing pub-style food; Sound disturbance; Antisocial behaviour potential both during the hours of operation and after; Deeside Way congestion from the congregation of people visiting the bistro rather than exercising etc: Alcohol licence and associated impact in a residential area; Hospitality venue tucked inside a residential area.

R Davies.

FM backlash

On the report on Nicola Sturgeon being accused by opposition MSPs of showing a lack of leadership that left Scotland unprepared for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic – Scottish Conservative political point scoring against the SNP because supporters expect this.

Whilst, at exactly the same time, the UK(English?) Health Secretary pursued exactly the same policy, as agreed jointly by all four UK administrations… Pot, kettle, black springs to mind? But it is, after all, a good series of sound bites for your own loyal unquestioning supporters.

GE.

Last orders

RE Prezzo closing at Marischal Square – there will be hundreds just like this in the next year.

And the jobs will never come back… what a mess this truly is.

km.