Readers’ letters: Stars are yet to shine for Dons

Oh dear, what can the matter be?

Every single day for the last few weeks, all of the “Aberdeen Stars” have not yet shone!

As they have stated every day in reports about Pittodrie: “I will turn things around.”

“I will get the Dons back on track,” and all the many other statements – but with no results.

As for Jet, the “exciting incomer to Pittodrie” who said he would score “more than 20 goals this season”, well, he has not taken off yet!

Oh, come on you Dons!

An old 1980s supporter of The Dandies, ‘Bring back Fergie!’

Get tram plan on track

We read in the Evening Express on September 25 2021 that Aberdeen City Council are considering making Aberdeen’s Castlegate a turning point/terminus for buses.

I think this is an excellent idea, and a similar area should be created at Holburn Junction, or the vicinity.

This will allow Union Street to be pedestrianised, or as suggested previously, have a tram running up and down the centre of The Granite Mile, connecting the two “hubs”.

Let’s have less talking and debate, and get on with this and other projects that other cities will be envious of, rather than Aberdonians continuing to be the envious ones.

Gordon Park