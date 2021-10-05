Readers’ letters: Spar needs to have a rethink

C J Lang’s proposal to shut post offices and replace them with hot food takeaways doesn’t apply to Northfield’s Spar!

Hot food takeaway CJ’S already exists, Subways was in store but closed/shut during lockdown.

Spar CEO Colin McLean said the closure decision allows stores to focus on profits.

My concerns are that Spar has been making profits off vulnerable people in deprived areas by paying overinflated prices for the basics for years.

Many locals don’t have a choice and cannot go to supermarkets and rely on their local shops for a fair deal and with facilities.

It’s not too late for a rethink, Spar, to support your local/loyal customers!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Scots must get working

With the Scottish economy in a very shaky way, dragging behind the rest of the UK, Scotland must get everyone back to work as soon as possible

Our share of the national debt is now considerable and we must get people off of benefits and back to work, earning money to pay bills and spending to stimulate the economy and get Scotland back on to the rails to recovery for a brighter and prosperous future…

Dennis F. Grattan, Aberdeen.

Weight issue

How stupid to introduce pounds and ounces.

Where will it end? Back to pounds, shillings and pence? And what about measurements? Think about the confusion to children at school.

Ron Miller.