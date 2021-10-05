Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Spar needs to have a rethink

By Readers' letters
05/10/2021, 11:45 am
Spar on St Machar Drive
C J Lang’s proposal to shut post offices and replace them with hot food takeaways doesn’t apply to Northfield’s Spar!

Hot food takeaway CJ’S already exists, Subways was in store but closed/shut during lockdown.

Spar CEO Colin McLean said the closure decision allows stores to focus on profits.

My concerns are that Spar has been making profits off vulnerable people in deprived areas by paying overinflated prices for the basics for years.

Many locals don’t have a choice and cannot go to supermarkets and rely on their local shops for a fair deal and with facilities.

It’s not too late for a rethink, Spar, to support your local/loyal customers!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Scots must get working

With the Scottish economy in a very shaky way, dragging behind the rest of the UK, Scotland must get everyone back to work as soon as possible

Our share of the national debt is now considerable and we must get people off of benefits and back to work, earning money to pay bills and spending to stimulate the economy and get Scotland back on to the rails to recovery for a brighter and prosperous future…

Dennis F. Grattan, Aberdeen.

Weight issue

How stupid to introduce pounds and ounces.

Where will it end? Back to pounds, shillings and pence? And what about measurements? Think about the confusion to children at school.

Ron Miller.