Readers’ letters: Southgate flew flag for Britain

I just want to thank Gareth Southgate and his team for making me proud to be British again, and while the end result against Italy wasn’t what I wanted, I was very proud of England’s young lions.

The saddest part was, yet again, hooligan behaviour from a small section of thugs at Leicester Square and Wembley and the online cowards who directed racist abuse at the black England players who missed their penalties.

Here’s hoping the police can use their advanced cyber technology to track down, identify and jail these vile wretches.

The Euro Championship tournament to me was all about football, not race or politics, and for a few hours at least over these past few weeks it made me proud to be British again.

Larry Lamb.

They came, saw and conquered

It was Julius Caesar who apparently coined the phrase veni, vidi, vici, which means I came, I saw, I conquered.

The Italian Euro football champions can now rightly say vicimus, vidimus, venimus, which translates into what Roberto Mancini and his victorious management team and players can now proudly say: we came, we saw, we conquered.

This quotation may not mean anything in 2,000 years, unlike Caesar’s, but for the next few decades it will be a painful reminder to those wearing the Three Lions shirts, hats and other memorabilia.

As for the Scottish team, well the English didna’ beat us, did they?

I also have to say that overall it was an exciting and enjoyable tournament.

TF.