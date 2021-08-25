Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: Sort chaos on Union Street

By Readers' Letters
25/08/2021, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

So the chaos on Union Street created by the social distancing arrangements is likely to continue? I vehemently urge the boffins at Aberdeen City Council to have a total rethink on this one!

Can they not see that these “temporary” arrangements have gone well past their sell-by date? Far from ensuring a safer environment for everyone the current set-up creates more hazards than benefits e.g. cyclists having to pull out into the traffic lanes due to the cycle lane being blocked by the wooden seating areas which creates much potential for accidents, not to mention the buses not having a safe bus lane any more.

It is already way past the time to remove all these temporary features including the “temporary marquees”, the removal of which will at least go some way to improve the Union Street area which has become an utter embarrassment. This decision that there is a need to continue social distancing on Union Street is somewhat incongruous given that Aberdeen FC has been encouraged to pack the fans in like sardines. Some joined-up thinking and common sense is required here.

AC, Aberdeen.

Pro-indy OAPs

Dennis Forbes Grattan seems to have a very one-sided view of Scottish senior citizens, saying the SNP plan a lockdown day on election days to keep OAPs at home.

He might be shocked to realise that there are many senior citizens in Scotland who will vote with the SNP to gain independence. Don’t know where he gets this very misguided information from, but he would be shocked to know how many senior citizens are pro-indy.

Bill Lynch.

Sack Raab

As with virtually everyone in this government Dominic Raab put his own personal pleasures and desires first.

He failed to take the necessary actions his important role requires, potentially putting lives in jeopardy. There is no other way of looking at it.

He should be sacked.

Judi Martin.