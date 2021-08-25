Readers’ Letters: Sort chaos on Union Street

So the chaos on Union Street created by the social distancing arrangements is likely to continue? I vehemently urge the boffins at Aberdeen City Council to have a total rethink on this one!

Can they not see that these “temporary” arrangements have gone well past their sell-by date? Far from ensuring a safer environment for everyone the current set-up creates more hazards than benefits e.g. cyclists having to pull out into the traffic lanes due to the cycle lane being blocked by the wooden seating areas which creates much potential for accidents, not to mention the buses not having a safe bus lane any more.

It is already way past the time to remove all these temporary features including the “temporary marquees”, the removal of which will at least go some way to improve the Union Street area which has become an utter embarrassment. This decision that there is a need to continue social distancing on Union Street is somewhat incongruous given that Aberdeen FC has been encouraged to pack the fans in like sardines. Some joined-up thinking and common sense is required here.

AC, Aberdeen.

Pro-indy OAPs

Dennis Forbes Grattan seems to have a very one-sided view of Scottish senior citizens, saying the SNP plan a lockdown day on election days to keep OAPs at home.

He might be shocked to realise that there are many senior citizens in Scotland who will vote with the SNP to gain independence. Don’t know where he gets this very misguided information from, but he would be shocked to know how many senior citizens are pro-indy.

Bill Lynch.

Sack Raab

As with virtually everyone in this government Dominic Raab put his own personal pleasures and desires first.

He failed to take the necessary actions his important role requires, potentially putting lives in jeopardy. There is no other way of looking at it.

He should be sacked.

Judi Martin.