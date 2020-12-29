Readers’ Letters: SNP’s division game must go

Nicola Sturgeon has no right to say “Scotland” did not vote for Brexit. What she fails and refuses to acknowledge is, – it was not a four-part vote.

It was as a single member UK-wide vote that we were all aware would take place when we had our own Scottish independence referendum two years earlier in 2014.

Then the “sovereign will” of the Scottish people voted to stay part of the UK, a decision that she has never respected or accepted.

As a “remain” voter in the 2016 EU referendum, I strongly object to Nicola Sturgeon using my vote along with tens of thousands of others in the 62% as a reason for her to hold another independence referendum when paradoxically, a Yes vote in 2014 would have had us out of both the EU and UK in one single vote.

Now we have a deal with the EU that does not involve the “catastrophes and cliff edges” the SNP prophesised and thank goodness it was not negotiated, as by SNP’s Alyn Smith, grovelling speech in the EU debating chamber. It would have been a catastrophe.

The best the SNP’s Iain Blackford can come up with is it will adversely impact on Scotland’s seed potato producers. Only 5% of seed potatoes are exported to the EU. Sturgeon does not speak for me. It is time we all moved on and put an end to an unhealthy obsession with independence and division.

Allan Thompson.

Deal done – let’s move on

It has taken a long time to negotiate, but the Brexit deal is an honourable one and finally gives the people of this country what they voted for in the UK referendum while keeping good relationships with Europe.

There will be howls of protest from those who voted against Brexit but the deal is done and they must accept the decision and move on.

DF Grattan

Fuelling fire

The Committee on Climate Change is taking the UK on the path to economic oblivion since it will cost over £50 billion a year to achieve its legally-binding climate goals – yet the UK has 1.13% of global emissions.

As we head for bankruptcy, others build coal-fired electricity plants, burn fossil fuels and drive 1.4bn petrol/diesel vehicles.

Clark Cross.