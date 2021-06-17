Readers’ Letters: SNP reneging on care inquiry

The seats are barely warm yet, but Ms Sturgeon and her government are already reneging on their manifesto promises.

They promised a judge-led public inquiry into the patient transfers from hospitals to care homes, even with Covid-19 positive test results, and subsequent Covid-19 infections and deaths. Instead, they have opted to wait on the details of a UK inquiry, which won’t start until some time in 2022.

It also appears that a Public Health Scotland inquiry report could be biased, simply because they have to indicate to the government what will, or what will not, be detrimental, or have sustained criticism of the government.

Surely there is a conflict of interest here, where reports may be compromised. Will it be made public, unredacted?

Come on Ms Sturgeon, be open and transparent, keep your promises, and get an inquiry up and running. Failure, I believe, may well lead to independent civil actions against individuals within the Scottish Government and the NHS.

JH.

Scots had no chance

What a show by the Czechs.

Scotland had no chance and the only thing that came out of this game is there would be no celebrations in Glasgow that night.

That will stop the spread of the Delta variant already keeping us all from the final lifting of all the lockdowns.

Their antics in the past few weeks brought it upon themselves and now they continue to suffer.

Don McKay.

How long to develop?

Recently, we have been hearing a lot about the UK Government reducing the foreign aid allowance to various developing countries.

I no longer understand what a developing country is. Basically, how long do these countries require to develop?

Gordon Park.